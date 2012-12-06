Two Roads Diverged: Jim DeMint Leaves U.S. Senate for Heritage Foundation Presidency
I got the call before the news went out. Jim DeMint, the standard bearer of the conservative movement in America and conservative king maker, is leaving the United States Senate. He will succeed Ed Feulner as President of the Heritage Foundation. While...
I got the call before the news went out. Jim DeMint, the standard bearer of the conservative movement in America and conservative king maker, is leaving the United States Senate. He will succeed Ed Feulner as President of the Heritage Foundation. While my initial reaction was one of sadness that we are losing the clearest voice in the Senate for conservatives, the upside on Jim | Read More »