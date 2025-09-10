Yesterday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced a downward revision in jobs created between March of 2024 and March of 2025. The decrease was 911,000 jobs. In other words, in 2024, the government over-estimated the numbers of jobs created by 911,000.

In 2024, the Democrats insisted the economy was good. Reporters, anchors, and pundits in the mainstream media — the people who get the label “analysts” — told us regularly that though the “vibes” were off, the economy was good. After all, look at the strong jobs data.

Members of the press masquerading as objective journalists insisted that Donald Trump was talking down the economy and Fox News was lying. Again, just look at the data. The American people were wrong and the data was right.

Except it turns out the data was wrong. The data, as presented, seemed good. But now we know the data was bad. It was not just the jobs data. It turns out last year’s inflation wiped out all wage gains for all but the richest Americans.

Again, the data last year seemed really good. Wages were up. Inflation had slowed. But now, in hindsight, we know the American people were right and the data was wrong. The press, however, will never apologize for lecturing Americans that they were wrong because the data said otherwise.

That brings me to crime.

It is a fact that the FBI is collecting data differently now and some cities have struggled to compile data for the new system.

It is also a fact that many cities stopped punishing shoplifting so it stopped getting reported by victims.

It is also fact that we have seen time and time again that some progressive prosecutors have downgraded criminal charges to make crime data look better.

It is also fact that some police departments have, at the prompting of elected officials, revised downward their crime data to make certain municipalities look safer than they are. Washington, D.C. is the latest example of that and it has been well documented this happened.

Again, the media blamed the American people for having “bad vibes” despite good data. The press corps has insisted crime is down because the statistics say so, never mind people are just reporting less crime because why bother.

Indicative of the douchebaggery arrogance of the American press corps is Philip Bump, formerly of the Washington Post. In April of last year, he actually blamed Fox News for Americans thinking the economy and crime were bad.