1. Starbucks. There is one across from the office. I've been to it multiple times. I guess if you like burned coffee Starbucks is awesome. But, if you want a good cup of coffee, try Panera Bread (there is one of those across from the office too!) or, if in Macon, Joshua Cup.

2. Reagan National Airport. Yes, it is convenient, but this is the freaking 21st century and it does not have wifi!!!! What type of idiots does it take to say, "Hmmmm, we have all sorts of people coming through here on business, let's make it difficult for them." So, I'm forced to do all this blogging and all my office work and just upload it later. That sucks!

/rant