Ed Koch and Dem Strategist Bob Beckel are arguing on Fox right now over whether to back Bush or Kerry.

Bob Beckel, in his typical Dem fashion, just told Ed Koch that the reason Democrats like Koch and the "Neo-Cons" are supporting Bush is because they want a U.S. presence in the Middle East to protect Israel.

Right.

Koch's response was great. He said he is a loyal American who understands we need to protect America and better to protect America by fighting over there than by fighting over here.