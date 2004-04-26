Nearly one of three Californians favor gay marriage, says the headline. Shouldn't that be, 2/3 of Californians oppose gay marriage?

More than half of all Californians believe gay and lesbian relationships between consenting adults are not a moral concern, and nearly a third believe same-sex marriages should be legalized, according to a Los Angeles Times poll.

The poll also found Californians narrowly oppose adopting an amendment to the Constitution that would prevent states from recognizing gay and lesbian marriages. Hat tip to Jonah Goldberg for that piece of idiocy.