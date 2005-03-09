Glad to hear Erick and his lovely wife made it to Prague in one piece. If he would have only asked, I would have told him to avoid Air France at all costs. He should have known better.

Anyway, let me share this story, because this my friends is why I despire Kofi Annan and the U.N.

Let's accept Hezbollah: Annan

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations must recognise Hezbollah as a force to be reckoned with in implementing the UN resolution calling for the withdrawal of all Syrian forces from Lebanon and the disarmament of the country's militias, Secretary-General Kofi Annan said later on Tuesday.

He was responding to a question about the disarmament of Hezbollah, which showed its strength on Tuesday at a huge pro-Syrian rally in Beirut attended by thousands of people who chanted anti-US slogans.

Annan said the world needs to accept that in every society different groups may hold different views. "Of course, we need to be careful of the forces at work in Lebanese society as we move forward," he said.

"But even the Hezbollah â€” if I read the message on the placards they are using â€” they are talking about non-interference by outsiders... which is not entirely at odds with the Security Council resolution, that there should be withdrawal of Syrian troops," Annan told reporters.

"But that having been said, we need to recognise that they are a force in society that one will have to factor in as we implement the resolution," he said.

Only Kofi Annan would take that protest in Beirut seriously, conveniently disregarding the fact that Hezbollah bused in most of those people. Some "moral authority" the U.N. has. When people protest for freedom, they have nothing to say. But when there is "support" for terrorists, Annan can't legitimize it fast enough.

Annan is scum. I will never forgive him for his actions (and inactions) in letting the Rwanda genocide happen.

Come to think of it, a bunker-buster "accidentally" dropped on Assad's vacation home would be a nice subtle hint that Bush isn't kidding when he says Syria needs to leave Lebanon.

[Cross-posted at Tomfoolery of the Highest Order]