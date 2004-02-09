Did y'all know DirecTV is going to start showing porn in HDTV. That raises (no porn, um, pun intended) all sorts of questions:

If HDTV is sharp enough to reveal a G-rated entertainer's humanity, the technology's harsh gaze must be all the worse for those who make their livings in the nude. So when DirecTV announced last week that it would be broadcasting pay-per-view adult movies in HDTV, starting last night after the Super Bowl, one had to wonder whether the company's decision-makers actually bothered to watch some samples.

Read the whole thing. I think Slate may be on to something.