I noticed, yesterday, that the only people on social media who were fine with the President’s social media post about Rob Reiner were the people who are always online and only online.

The Catturds of the world have no real lives or community outside the online world, and it is there they perform. Some “radio” guy in Oklahoma tweeted out a picture of the Kathy Griffin picture holding a decapitated Trump head, excusing the President of the United States for attacking a dead man murdered by his son.

There is a large contingent of isolated humans who have no real interaction with the real world and their local community. They trive online and radicalize in conformity with the behaviors that get online attention — and that is usually the poop stirrers.

Perhaps the most impressive justification came from Kurt Schliter, who, having tweeted out how no one on the right had maligned Rob Reiner’s death, then set about humping the President’s leg, defending the President’s behavior.

So we should get over having a “conception of ourselves as good people” and “be a bad person.”

Every tyranny in history embraced this.

And therein lies the problem of the MAGA crowd that lives forever online.

They are willing to become just like the left and are disgusted by those of us who would hold on to our morality and Christianity. They view it as a weakness, but it is actually a strength they do not possess. It is also the key to winning in the future.

Why exactly do you think Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris in 2024?

It was because he built a coalition of faithful supporters and also those who opposed Kamala Harris. Winning in 2028 will require a coalition of those who both support the nominee fully and also oppose the opposition. Those who oppose the opposition and also find the Republican repugnant will sit on their hands.

A coalition requires team building.