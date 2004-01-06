Judges Uphold GOP-Drawn Texas Districts , so says the AP in this WaPo release. The Republicans will most likely now ensure their hold on the U.S. House. Gephardt no doubt does not regret his choice to step down and run for President.

In Georgia, the Dems tried gerrymandering to pick up Dem seats. Republicans took over the Georgia Senate and kept the Congressional Majority. Let's hope that doesn't happen in Texas. I doubt it will because of the core Republican constituency in Texas and Georgia, but you can never be too sure.