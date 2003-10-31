Unless you are vastly interested in the subject, you most likely don't dwell on the current politics of Russia. After spending years worried about a communist invasion, it is nice to be able to relax (somewhat).

But, if you haven't paid attention, you might not have noticed how Russia is slowly descending into a thugocracy. There is an interesting article in the Economist on Russia's round up of a lot of oligarchs -- the folks who got rich by buying USSR business relics cheaply during the economic transformation of the 90's.

You can get a taste of it here.