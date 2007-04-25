A lone siren in the neighborhood. I thought it was the tornado warning sirens. They might have been going off too.

Just one. And then it was joined by another. Then the pitch shifted -- the unmistakeable sound of Doppler. The sound was moving. It was moving away from me, then closer, then across, then closer.

A lone firetruck came barelling through the neighborhood -- not toward houses or the school, but away from them at a good clip. Headed toward Riverside where the other sirens were sounding. It was like the call of the wild or something.

And now silence.