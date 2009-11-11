I have been wanting to see Up for a long time. I had hoped to take Evelyn to see it in the theater, but she was three when it came out and being a PG movie, we thought it might be a bit too intense.

I saw it last night.

Wow. It really is more of a guy movie, I think, but an emotional one. I have no idea what the phrase would be for "chick flick" for guys, but that's it. It pulls all the emotional strings in any man's life.

It is well worth watching. Christy was turned off by the sadness at the beginning of the movie, but I hope I can get her to sit down and watch the whole thing. What a delight.