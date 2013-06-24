Update on Senate Whip List
I previously provided a whip list of Senators to reach out to on immigration in the Senate. With the first major test on the issue, Hoeven-Corker, over, I’ve updated the list, added a couple of names, and noted how they voted. Please note on a fe...
I previously provided a whip list of Senators to reach out to on immigration in the Senate. With the first major test on the issue, Hoeven-Corker, over, I’ve updated the list, added a couple of names, and noted how they voted. Please note on a few there are some editorial comments on their positions. Those comments are provided by those involved directly in the fight | Read More »