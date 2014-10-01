Thanks to Tammy Bruce for sending this along to me:

Hi @EWErickson, on NBC Frieden of CDC just confirmed core of ur source story: Ebola man was sent away from ER 4 days before admission — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 1, 2014

This then goes directly to what my source said yesterday. The Ebola patient in Dallas did show up at the ER for the first time on September 24th. He was sent home with antibiotics.

In other words, he had symptoms and was contagious for four days outside the hospital. They’re going to have to figure out who all he came into contact with. That’s not good.

The source tells me the guy had nausea on the 24th and was diagnosed as having a stomach bug.

The post UPDATE ON THE EBOLA STORY: It Was the 24th appeared first on RedState.