Update on the RNC Consultants
A short time ago, I talked to Sean Spicer of the RNC. He tells me that Jeff Larson will not be doing the autopsy and, according to Sean, there had been no plans for Larson to do it. He also wanted to make clear that Jeff Larson is fully divested of his...
A short time ago, I talked to Sean Spicer of the RNC. He tells me that Jeff Larson will not be doing the autopsy and, according to Sean, there had been no plans for Larson to do it. He also wanted to make clear that Jeff Larson is fully divested of his interest in FLS Connect. Additionally, he said that FLS Connect and Targeted Victory | Read More »