[UPDATED] Florida State Senate President Don Gaetz Snatches Defeat From Jaws of Victory
UPDATE: Suddenly the Florida Senate President declares this bill will move forward and the Florida Senate Press shop asks that I make a note of it. Done. ————————– It never ceases to amaze me how Re...
UPDATE: Suddenly the Florida Senate President declares this bill will move forward and the Florida Senate Press shop asks that I make a note of it. Done. ————————– It never ceases to amaze me how Republicans can play politics so badly. The latest example is State Senate President Don Gaetz in Florida who will not move publicly supported bipartisan legislation forward that has caused headache | Read More »