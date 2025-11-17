What a weird and wild few days as President Trump throws Marjorie Taylor Greene under the bus and she goes on CNN to apologize for her past comments and wants us all to get along.

As someone who received a lot of abuse from those stirred up by Marjorie Taylor Greene, I find it a bit humorous to watch her claiming to be a victim and suddenly seeing the light about her past hate towards others. Like so many progressives, the congresswoman is only capable of playing the victim. Two members of the Georgia delegation tell me when the group gathered to discuss which of them might run for the Senate, Marjorie instead texted that she knew they wouldn’t support her because she was a woman. She does that a lot, from what her colleagues say. Every disagreement is because she’s a woman, not because she’s an idiot, unelectable, or any other actual reason.

What’s happening now is Greene realizes Donald Trump is a lame duck and she wants to find a lane of leadership after him. Her prior behaviors, positions, and antics precluded her from running for both Governor of Georgia and Senator. She’s too radioactive. So now, she wants to change her tone and her positions.

CNN is now having MTG on regularly and praising her. The commie gals at The View have now found respect for MTG. The President is attacking her, so the left is embracing her.

Too few people think for themselves these days because they decide to go either towards or against Trump. If he hates her, she is great to some and awful to others, all based on where Trump is.

But he is term limited and will fade away. MTG wants to stay in the game, but she’s clearly bored being a Congress critter. I hear from constituents of hers all the time that they have to rely on the offices of other members of Congress for help. Businesses, in particular, have a very hard time working with MTG’s office.

She sees how AOC is a leader on the Democratic Party side and she wants that. She wants to be more than what she is. The problem, however, is that doing so burns bridges and the question is if she can build new ones. So far, she has not impressed.

She defended the H-1B visa program a month ago, but is now attacking it. She assailed extending Obamacare subsidies, but now wants to perpetuate them. She campaigned on deportations and now complains about deportations. She blamed the GOP for the government shutdown and played the convenient Republican for Democrats over the past month.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has not just embraced the isolationist wing of the GOP, which is the minority, she has blasted the President for the successful bombing of Iran, bringing about the peace deal between Israel and Hamas, and even criticized him for spending time negotiating peace deals between Pakistan and India, Armenia and Azerbaijan, etc. She says she is “America First. America Only,” and both the Russian and Chinese press are praising her now. Funny how that works.

Donald Trump is a lame duck and Marjorie wants to be more than a congresswoman. Maybe she’ll get a podcast.

The Tariff Fall Out For The Heritage Foundation

A funny thing happened a while back. One used to be able to go to Google and type in “tariffs heritage.org” and find all sorts of articles explaining why tariffs are bad economic policy. Those articles are still there, but through the magic of SEO, Heritage is elevating all its recent tariff cheerleading to the front page of Google.

Now that the President is walking back his tariffs because they do raise prices, it will be interesting to see how Heritage pivots, if they do. Had they maintained their role as conservative thought leader and gate keeper, we wouldn’t be in the Tucker Carlson/Nick Fuentes moment and Heritage would not be so suspect now on economic policy.

Conservatism and conservative values are timeless. Populism is fleeting. It has been disappointing to watch the Heritage Foundation chase the populists and a populism from which the populists are already retreating.

Speaking Of

The San Francisco Federal Reserve has released a major study on the impact of tariffs. You might have heard about it.

The San Fran Fed concludes, based on a review of 150 years of tariffs, that tariffs actually reduce inflation. Breitbart has some coverage. The MAGA social media influencers are going wild over it, insisting this is proof that the tariffs are a good idea.

You can read the paper here.

What the study actually finds is that tariffs do reduce aggregate inflation because they cause economies to slow down and unemployment to go up. Likewise, the study acknowledges that prices go up on tariffed goods, while prices, in the aggregate, come down as unemployment rises, the economy slows, and supply begins to outpace demand.

The White House Press Secretary should probably reconsider that tweet, given what the study actually finds. And the White House should actually consider the data and maybe drop all the tariffs.