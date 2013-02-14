CLICK HERE TO TAKE ACTION. Senate Republicans currently have the votes to filibuster Chuck Hagel, but John McCain, Lindsey Graham, and others are going wobbly. There is no reason for Hagel to be Secretary of Defense and it is not just Republicans who should filibuster him, but Senators Pryor, Landrieu, and Senate Democrats from red states. CLICK HERE TO TAKE ACTION. Chuck Hagel is wrong | Read More »