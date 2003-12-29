I thought the Sugar Bowl was home to the Natinonal Championship this year. Apparently, the LA Times doesn't think so.

Matt Leinart proved he could seize an opportunity.

Now, he intends to seize the day.

When top-ranked USC plays No. 4-ranked Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Thursday, USC's quarterback can complete his remarkable emergence this season by leading the Trojans to a share of the national title. There's only one way to settle this. Once LSU beats Oklahoma, USC and LSU should play.