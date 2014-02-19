Useful Idiots for Baal
I stumbled upon a Christian author I was not familiar with the other day and saw that he had written from a host of secular publications about faith. From CNN to National Journal to the Huffington Post to USA Today to the Atlantic to others — these are
I stumbled upon a Christian author I was not familiar with the other day and saw that he had written from a host of secular publications about faith. From CNN to National Journal to the Huffington Post to USA Today to the Atlantic to others â€” these are publications that tend to be hostile to people of traditional, orthodox Christian faith. When a Christian author | Read More »
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