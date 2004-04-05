This is a useless article taking up space in the Los Angeles Times, and consuming "better used elsewhere" megabytes online:

hen Condoleezza Rice, President Bush's national security advisor, testifies this week before the commission investigating the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, much of Washington will be watching raptly -- not just to hear what she says, but to see whether she blows her chance of getting a Cabinet post if Bush is reelected.

Rice has been a focus of controversy since her former counterterrorism chief, Richard Clarke, accused her of failing to focus on the threat posed by Al Qaeda. But around water coolers and at dinner parties in Washington, much of the gossip isn't about life-and-death matters of national security policy; it's about who gets what foreign policy job a year from now. I'll save you from having to read the rest. Here's the summary.

Some say Rice wants to leave, others disagree. Some say she's happy on the NSC, other's disagree. Some say she wants to be Sec. of State -- (you guessed it) other's disagree. Some say she wants to be Sec. of Defense, but others disagree.

All agree that none know the truth.

You can resume what you were doing before the article appeared.