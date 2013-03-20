Using Dead Bodies For Political Points
Obama starts the year by demagoguing Newtown and gun crime to an insane length. You have ‘they deserve a vote.’ You have all the talk about the need to get serious about guns. All of that. Then next, you have all the quiet talk about how th...
Obama starts the year by demagoguing Newtown and gun crime to an insane length. You have ‘they deserve a vote.’ You have all the talk about the need to get serious about guns. All of that. Then next, you have all the quiet talk about how the President doesn’t really need an assault weapons ban in the gun bill. You have mouthpiece of the Democratic | Read More »