The Beeb is reporting troubling signs in Serbia.

The Serbian Radical Party (SRS) is set to be the strongest single force, but three pro-democracy groups are likely to form a coalition to take power.

SRS leader Vojislav Seselj is awaiting trial at the UN tribunal in The Hague.

Another accused war criminal, former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic, may win a seat after the vote, seen as a test for Serbia's young democracy.

Preliminary results showed the SRS to have won a little more than a quarter of the popular vote, but it is set to take about one-third of the parliamentary seats.

That would allow it to block reforms and changes to the constitution.