Vetting Obama
I want to give special mention this morning at both the top of the Morning Briefing and the top of RedState to the Washington Examiner. Often, conservatives complain that Barack Obama has not been vetted. Honestly, he hasn’t really been vetted. W...
I want to give special mention this morning at both the top of the Morning Briefing and the top of RedState to the Washington Examiner. Often, conservatives complain that Barack Obama has not been vetted. Honestly, he hasn’t really been vetted. We do not know a lot about Barack Obama from his time before the United States Senate. Much of what we could learn has | Read More »