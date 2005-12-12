Want to give a unique gift for Christmas? I just made a donation on behalf of my parents to the Victims of Communism Fund. The money will go towards building a monument in Washington, DC -- it is a worthy cause and one RedState actively supports. It's also something I know my parents care about and that they will appreciate.

The monument will center around a 10 foot bronze replica of the Democracy statue that the protesters erected in Tiananmen Square, shortly before the communists began gunning them down and arresting them. You can see the design here.

Oh, and if my parents read this before they get their card, Merry Christmas.