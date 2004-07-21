Ladies & Gentlemen, drum roll please . . . In my first year as a solo political consultant, no strings attached, I am 4 for 4. Three of my guys won flat out and the fourth made it to a runoff where the odds favor him tremendously.

The guy I was least concerned about rejected my advice to go door to door and the shoo-in [Thanks for the correction, Paul] became a squeaker.

The Republican I was most concerned about took all my advice, worked his ass off, and won 75 to 25 against a woman with much better name ID -- even at the end of the election. Heck, he beat her 2 to 1 in her home county.

Much prayer went into this. I'd like to thank God first, my wife second, and the candidates third.