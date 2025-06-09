“Fiery but mostly peaceful protest” is how CNN captured the carnage in Kenosha, WI during the George Floyd riots. It was a discrediting moment in the network’s history. But it was not just CNN. The entirety of the national press corps that demanded every Republican take a position on January 6th simply ignored that the damage from the George Floyd riots exceeded that of January 6th.

Instead, led by voices like Nicole Hannah-Jones of the New York Times, the press and left insisted that property damage is not violence because there is insurance.

Had COVID not happened, it is a very reasonable proposition to suggest Donald Trump would have won re-election largely on a law and order platform. While the weak-kneed female reproductive organs at the New York Times curled into the fetal position and cried over Senator Tom Cotton’s op-ed calling for the National Guard to be mobilized, most Americans supported the Senator’s position in 2020. The loudest opponents were those who’d go on to participate in a cover-up of Joe Biden’s mental decline. We call them reporters.

Yesterday, Terry Moran of ABC News, speaking for much of the mainstream media (if we’re honest), blasted White House deputy Stephen Miller. Moran, who is supposed to be a straight reporter and not a color commentary partisan, got suspended. Undoubtedly, more than one reporter has texted Moran praise for his “courage” for saying what the rest of them think.

But Donald Trump won the popular vote. He would most likely have gotten re-elected in 2020 but for COVID. Law and order is a winning issue for the GOP.

In 2020, CNN could claim protests were “fiery but mostly peaceful” and people could see the videos on the internet to realize CNN was, as a network, taking an editorial position to downplay the destruction and, essentially, engaged in lying as an institution. Every other major network did the same.

This weekend, riots broke out in Los Angeles. People surrounded a federal facility. Others threw cement blocks and bricks at federal authorities. Mexican flags, not American flags, were raised and the rioters rioted. The news networks continued to insist everything was peaceful. There were just “isolated incidents” and Trump got the blame for exacerbating the situation.

But people could see the videos online for themselves. People could see the weak local response. People could see the harassment and violence of those hoisting the Mexican flag. And most Americans support deporting illegal aliens.

In the eighties, video killed the radio star. Not, video on social media is killing the TV star. We are witnessing events that, through the narration of the national press corps, do not watch what our eyes have seen.

It is very much like what happened with Joe Biden. We, the American people, could see for ourselves his decline and the American press corps insisted it was not so. Alex Thompson of Axios, who, with Jake Tapper, wrote Original Sin, has now commented multiple times that members of Joe Biden’s inner circle were shocked at how often the press was willing to run with simply ludicrous narratives for Biden.

Now, it is not Biden’s team pushing the ludicrous narratives. The press corps itself is doing so on its own and the outbursts of people like Terry Moran on social media and the videos circulating for the public to see directly contradict the claims made by the press and Democrats that everything is peaceful and the press is not biased.

The press and Democrats have placed themselves on the side of the rioters and looters.

You may hate Donald Trump with a burning passion, but if you cannot understand that this will help him and embolden him, you need to rethink what is happening.

As Ben Domenech of the Spectator noted over the weekend, Pat Buchanan’s famous 1992 speech, considered a cultural speech, has been memorized falsely. It was not a speech on culture so much as a speech on law and order. And if you can’t understand the American public is on the side of law and order, you are going to miss what happens next.