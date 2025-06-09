Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Linda Gray
1h

I have a real problem with people who leave THEIR country come here illegally, bitch about OUR laws, wave THEIR flag and burn Ours. This is for all of you “peaceful” protestors go home. Go back to the country that you felt compelled to leave. Or get in line and go through the US citizen process like hundreds of thousands of people did before you. Otherwise sit down and shut the heck up or better yet just leave.

Let’s also prosecute the people funding these riots and the politicians who are egging them on.

You are just as guilty as the rioters.

Kathy
1h

TDS, whether the infected are on the left or right, causes people to be completely unable to process events rationally. I expect to see some "whatabout J6" comments to appear here today. Because they can't help themselves any more that the left can help taking a position in opposition to the vast majority of the citizens of the country if Trump holds that same position.

