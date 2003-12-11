Overlooked because of the Campaign Finance ruling yesterday was arguably a more important case being argued before the Supremes, Vieth.

In that case, the Pennsylvania Democrats are trying to overturn a Republican partisan gerrymander as unconstitutional. They have a tough road [update: my wife says this is a sign I'm from the city. It should be "row," not road] to hoe. As background, years ago the Supreme Court in a case called Bandemer stated that partisan gerrymandering might be unconstitution. But, the Court declined to ever find such a case. Sandra Dee was in the dissent, where she stated that partisan gerrymandering could not be unconstitution -- it was a political issue that is not justiciable.

Below in the extended entry is Professor Nathaniel Persily's review of the day's oral argument, which he attended. Here are a few paraphrased tidbits from the oral argument in Vieth, which I attended with my students yesterday. Some of the comments repeat the description in SCOTUSBLOG and in Roy's post, but I figured I might as well send them along since I had already wrote this up (although these are not from notes, so take Roy's post as more authoritative).

In short, it was rough sledding for the Appellants. By the end of the argument it seemed more likely to me that the Court would reverse Bandemer and hold partisan gerrymandering claims nonjusticiable, than it would strike down the Pennsylvania plan. The reasons were what we all predicted: the lack of any administrable standards to define when such a gerrymander rises to a constitutional violation and the fear (ironic though it may be) of venturing farther into the political thicket.

The tone for the whole argument was set by Justice Oâ€™Connorâ€™s first comment: â€œMaybe the lesson since Bandemer â€“ given that no court has found an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander â€“ is that we should get out of this mess altogether.â€ â€œHands offâ€, I think she said.

Justice Scalia agreed, asking â€œisnâ€™t it peculiar for us to recognize the possibility of a constitutional violation but then never find a situation which satisfies the standard.â€ He also later suggested that Article I leaves these disputes in the hands of state legislatures.

The Chief Justice pressed: There is nothing in our constitutional tradition for holding these gerrymanders unconstitutional â€“ nothing in the text or traditions or history. If you look at people like Canon and Dirksen â€“ partisanship has always been a part of this process. No one has believed that partisanship should be removed from the process. Indeed, the word democracy isnâ€™t even in the Constitution. [Scalia interjected â€“ let alone party]

The lionâ€™s share of the argument was dedicated to the appellants proposed standard, namely that a constitutional violation occurs when the party receiving a majority of the votes consistently cannot win even close to a majority of the seats. Not a single Justice appeared willing to sign on to this standard. In fact, it was unclear to me whether the Justices even understood it. It reminded me of the famed (and rejected) Banzhaf index from the one-person, one-vote cases. The Justices seemed likewise suspicious that judges (or anyone) could figure out whether the congressional delegation was consistently unreflective of majority will.

From their responses, it appeared the Justices thought of this as either (1) a standard that might always be satisfied or (2) a potential morasse in which claims always get thrown into courts, and we rely on experts to fight it out as to whether the data show a continued denial of majority rule. Paul Smith for the Appellants analogized the inquiry to a Section 2 VRA case.

Justice Breyer remarked: What you are describing here is government by experts, not government by the people. [At which point, I wanted to ask him: â€œYour point being?â€]

Then Breyer said: This reminds me of what John Kenneth Galbraith used to say: â€œIâ€™d rather be governed by 50 people chosen at random than by the faculty of Harvard University.â€

Justice Scalia interrupted: â€œIt was William F. Buckley, who said that.â€

Justices Stevens and Breyer kept trying to suggest alternative standards grounded either in Powellâ€™s Bandemer concurrence (Stevens) or in Shaw (Breyer).

Stevens suggested the state should be forced to provide at least one â€œneutralâ€ (i.e., unrelated to partisanship) reason for an alleged partisan gerrymander.

Counsel for PA said that there are no â€œnonpoliticalâ€ reasons.

Stevens suggested compactness, contiguity, respect for political subdivisions, reelecting incumbents of both parties [a strange choice, I thought â€“ did he not have Issacharoffâ€™s insightful Harvard piece on his nightstand, like the rest of us do?].

Counsel for PA maintained that given known demographic patterns etc., such principles have foreseeable partisan effects.

One other interesting Stevens moment: he asked whether it would be legal for a majority party to pass a law that gave a higher salary to members of the majority party. If not, how was this different?

Counsel for PA didnâ€™t really respond directly except to mention that the leaders of the majority party in the PA legislature actually do get higher salaries, owing to their additional duties.

Justice Breyer seemed to suggest a three part standard, which combined Shaw, Justice Stevensâ€™s proposal and the Appellantsâ€™. He suggested that plaintiffs should demonstrate: (1) that partisanship was the predominant factor in a districting plan (2) that no neutral justification could be proffered, and (3) that majority will was consistently frustrated

Breyer also spoke a bit about Shaw. He said that he was against the standard that came out of the â€œpositive gerrymanderingâ€ [i.e., Shaw] cases. He had always felt that since partisanship could be used to draw districts why canâ€™t we use race to draw districts to help out minorities. But â€œsince I lost that battle,â€ perhaps we should now apply the same standard to partisan gerrymandering claims â€“ i.e., that partisanship cannot be the predominant factor.

Counsel for PA reemphasized that partisanship was always part of the process, and he implied that no one was really injured by a partisan gerrymander.

One thing that struck me was how the debate in the Court seemed completely detached from the mass of empirical work done on partisan gerrymandering. This was all the more surprising given the excellent amicus briefs assembled by the Appellants from Tom Mann et al., and from Jacobson and Grofman (whose brief actually supported neither party). [Although, like Oâ€™Connor et al, I am particularly worried about courts getting deeply involved in these disputes and think that should decide this case, I think the evidence that partisan gerrymanders, or any gerrymander, were more successful in 2002 than previously is hard to dispute. This is due less to a function of the new technology, which everyone seems to emphasize, than it is to the stability of partisan preferences in the electorate. People point to the rise in the number of independent voters out there (despite Keith et al., The Myth of the Independent Voter) and assume there is a huge mass of voters switching sides between elections or as they move down the ballot. That is just not true. Larry Bartels has the best article â€“ I think it is in the AJPS from two years ago -- on this.]

It seemed that several Justices (I think Kennedy was one) continue to believe that partisan gerrymanders are self-regulating â€“ i.e., the more greedy the controlling party is, the more likely it is to risk losing many seats. In other words, The Honorable Bruce Cain might get another cite here as he did in Bandemer. [Given the other news of the day â€“ i.e., McConnell â€“ I guess they have only read his early work.]

Justice Scalia stressed that losing elections may have more to do with the inability of the minority party to persuade people over to its side. How do we know they are losing because of the gerrymander? he asked. Concerning administrability, Scalia asked: what would we look at â€“ party registration data? Election returns? If so, which election returns and for how many elections? How do you know in which way they are going to vote in the next election? What do you do in a state like Minnesota where they have a vibrant third party like the Farmer- Labor? [Note: the Farmer Labor â€œPartyâ€ is basically merged with the Democratic Party.]

On a similar note, the Counsel for PA argued that the Appellantsâ€™ standard, which would look at past election returns, would inevitably be biased in favor of a party that was losing voters. â€œSome of these people have switched parties, some have died, etc.â€ Several Justices thought this argument was particularly clever. It also emphasized an inherent difficulty in these types of cases: you will never know for sure that majority will has been consistently frustrated or that one party has been systematically screwed until a few elections (2 or 3) have passed. Then litigation might take a year or so, and before you know it, it is time to redistrict again.

Justice Souter didnâ€™t say much except to suggest that most of the predictions of the Republicans in this case came to fruition. They only lost one seat that they thought they were going to win. â€œYou donâ€™t have to bat a thousandâ€ to prove a constitutional violation.

For counsel for PA â€“ the fact that one of the expected Republican districts ended up going to a Democrat, showed how these gerrymanders are unpredictable. [FYI â€“ they were discussing Congressman Jim Hoeffelâ€™s district. He was paired in a republican leaning district with a republican incumbent, George Gekas, and narrowly won. He will now be running against Arlen Specter for Senate and his seat is likely to go Republican.] Also of note, given the claim that Dems were completely shut out of the process: About 40% of Democrats in the PA assembly voted in favor of the plan.

Justice Kennedy (the key vote if this is going to be a 5-4 decision, which I think it wonâ€™t) didnâ€™t say all that much; though toward the end he asked: â€œYour argument would apply to all elections, even down to every city council, water district, etc. right?â€ Paul Smith responded: â€œYes, even local governments can violate constitutional rights.â€

So, in short, it was a bad day for Democrats, those who want the Court to breathe notions of competition into the Constitution, and those of us who profit off redistricting chaos. It was a good day for Tom Delay, political cartelmeisters, and Frankfurter enthusiasts.