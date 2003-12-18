According to this report, it appears Saddam Hussein had agents infiltrate the Coalition Provisional Authority. It's most likely not unexpected. Luckily, we found a list of names when we captured Saddam.

But, note the reference to Vietnam at the end of the article. "Pentagon officials with whom ABCNEWS spoke were not surprised about the infiltration. It is a common tactic that certainly happened in Vietnam, they said. But what they continue to worry about are infiltrators whose names are not on the list."

Why not just say that it has happened during most wars. No, no. The media wants to keep Vietnam fresh in our minds.