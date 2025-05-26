Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra Carnet's avatar
Sandra Carnet
7d

Powerful message today. God is with them all. Bless their souls. Grateful for every one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lynn Rossman Lanier's avatar
Lynn Rossman Lanier
7d

Thanks for sharing, Erick! Yes, powerful and so relevant on this special day celebrating and respecting our heroes

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture