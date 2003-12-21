The government has raisd the threat level according to this news account and Tom Ridge's press conference going on now.

The government on Sunday raised the national threat level to orange, the second-highest, saying attacks were possible during the holiday season and that threat indicators are "perhaps greater now than at any point" since Sept. 11, 2001.

The problem I have with this threat level business is that it lowers our vigilance. Why are we less safe today than yesterday? The fact is, the plot we have intelligence on today [Ed. -- this is just a statement, I don't know anything about a planned plot], that is to be launched tomorrow, was planned yesterday too. Should we start paying attention now? No! We should be vigilant at all times. Our terror threat level should be red at all times.

Keep up our way of life, but be vigilant against those who would take it.