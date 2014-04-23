Isiah Outten supplied drugs and beer to two underage girls. He engaged in sexual acts with one of the girls. For this he was arrested, pled guilty, and was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Mr. Outten hired Vincent Sheheen, who negotiated down Outten’s term to 38 days. Outten was arrested 13 more times, including twice for being in hotel rooms with alcohol and underage girls.

If Vincent Sheheen wants to represent people like Mr. Outten, it is his right. I was a lawyer too. I chose the cases I wanted to take. Vincent Sheheen made similar choices. Now he has chosen to run against Nikki Haley as the Democrats’ choice for South Carolina Governor.

But now that Republicans in South Carolina are pointing out the types of cases Sheheen took, liberals are squealing like stuck pigs. Rachel Maddow is upset and crying foul. Mind you, Maddow and other liberals tried to attribute every business decision made by any business touched by Mitt Romney to Romney back in 2012.

The South Carolina State Bar is also upset that Sheheen is being attacked for the clients he chose to represent.

Sheehen represented a man like Outten and others charged with domestic violence. He has every right to do so. But Republicans have every right to point out that the man who wants to replace Nikki Haley as South Caorlina’s Governor chose to make his living taking those cases.

Squealing like a stuck pig, with a coordinated defense from MSNBC, suggests Matt Moore, the Chairman of the South Carolina GOP, is right over target. The Republican Governors Association has every right to educate the voters of South Carolina on Vincent Sheheen’s career.

Vincent Sheheen chose to represent criminals charged with dealing drugs, molesting children, and beating their wives. South Carolina voters can choose to judge Sheheen by the way he made his living. One’s vocation and the choices made therein is usually a good way to know the man. And we know a lot more about Vincent Sheheen now.

The post Vincent Sheheen: The Molester’s Lawyer appeared first on RedState.