I noticed this story from the National Journal's Convention Update:

Brian Silver, age 16, is active with young Republicans in New Jersey, and he'd committed to working all five shifts of the convention. In return for showing up every day, he was told, he'd get preferential assignments. But while Monday was spent escorting delegates and VIPs to their seats, on Tuesday Silver was told he'd have to skip the floor duty to meet delegates at JFK Airport. He quit instead. "I'm not a big fan of the RNC right now," Silver said. "They could treat us better."