With the Mayor now a muslim, it is only a matter of time before Al-Anbar Province (hat tip to Dennis) becomes Macon's sister city. Then these crime statistics will be trivial.

By the way, considering crime is down in Bibb County and up in Macon, there is just one more reason people are not going to want to consolidate. And given the way the Mayor has burned through police chiefs like a high school kid home alone with a bag of weed, no one should hesitate putting all the blame on our absent Mayor.