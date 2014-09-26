The United States had a cold war to win against the Soviet Union. For several decades, students were taught to dive under their desks should a nuclear bomb go off. People built bomb shelters. Americans got so tired of the containment strategy, they took a gamble on a guy from California whose strategy was simple: "We win. They lose."

President Reagan did win the Cold War. His Vice Presid ...



Updated: Fri Sep 26, 2014



