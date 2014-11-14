Wanting Desperately to Matter for 11/14/2014
President Obama flew to China a few days ago and announced a joint environmental pact with the communist regime. The United States will reduce its carbon emissions substantially over the next 11 years. China will do absolutely nothing but hope that it...
President Obama flew to China a few days ago and announced a joint environmental pact with the communist regime. The United States will reduce its carbon emissions substantially over the next 11 years. China will do absolutely nothing but hope that its emissions decline after 2030.
The press heralded this as a major accomplishment. The rush from the press as soon as it was announced sugg ...
Updated: Fri Nov 14, 2014