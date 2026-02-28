Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Tanner's avatar
Mark Tanner
5h

“ I think the correct term is undocumented.”

Right here, this is why we love you, Erick.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Kathryn Hill's avatar
Kathryn Hill
5h

Some on the left are calling this an “illegal” attack. I think the correct term is “undocumented.” Oh Eric, this was one of your best.

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture