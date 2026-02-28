Iran is already calling for a de-escalation after a coordinated American and Israeli attack on the nation. Senior Iranian leaders have been killed. The Iranian prayer app has been hacked with calls for protestors to take back the streets of Iran.

Israeli sources believe Ayatollah Khamenei is dead.

Americans intercepted attacks on six allied Middle Eastern countries. The Fifth Fleet’s command in Bahrain was struck, but had been vacated.

Some on the left are calling this an “illegal” attack. I think the correct term is “undocumented.”

What is far more notable to me is that the Chinese Communist Party has mobilized front groups in the United States to rapidly take to the streets to denounce the attacks.

The anti-American Left is out in full force decrying the attacks, which the American and Israeli military say will last for days.

Meanwhile, in Iran, women are dancing in the streets, celebrating the attacks.