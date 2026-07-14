President Trump has notified Congress that he has begun a new war in Iran. This is in contrast to the old war, which he claimed he finished. In that war, we stopped fighting and no one else did. Now, we are fighting again. Overnight, we killed the Chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Saudi Arabia has joined the fight targeting the Houthis. Israel is in on the action there too and in Iran quietly as Iran has not yet bombed Israel again, just the Arab neighbors. Tankers flagged to the United Arab Emirates have been struck by Iran, with several killed.

Iran War II: This Time We Mean It comes after Iran planned an assassination attempt on President Trump as he departed Turkey. That attempt involved Iran shooting down the Qatar-gifted Air Force One. The intelligence came from Israel, which caused the people who claim Israel killed Lindsey Graham to provoke an anti-Iran response from Trump to also say Israel concocted that intelligence. The intelligence was confirmed by the American military and the attack was thwarted.

Turkey’s NATO summit seemed to provide clarity to the President, whose Vice President recently told Jake Tapper that the cool thing that came out of the negotiations with Iran is that after 47 years of trying to kill us, they wanted a reset in the relationship. The childlike belief in an Iranian Santa Claus by our Vice President has been remarkable, and he should now be disabused of the notion that Iran is anything other than a menace.

It is time to really fight Iran. Let Israel execute their destabilization campaign to push for regime change. “The memorandum of understanding was a test, and Iran did not honor it,” President Trump said yesterday before signaling he thought Iran might be open to a deal. Our commander-in-chaos can strive for a deal all he wants as long as he keeps dropping the bombs.