3 As he sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately, saying, “Tell us, when will these things be, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?” 4 And Jesus answered them, “See that no one leads you astray. 5 For many will come in my name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and they will lead many astray. 6 And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not alarmed, for this must take place, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and there will be famines and earthquakes in various places. 8 All these are but the beginning of the birth pains. The Holy Bible: English Standard Version (Mt 24:3–8). (2025). Crossway Bibles.

There is a lot of nervousness right now. Microsoft Outlook went down. Then American aviation went down. Then bank systems went down. Then United Airlines’ computer systems went down. CNN reports Iran has plans to deploy a dirty bomb in Washington, D.C. to kill off parts of the Trump Administration. Someone planted a bomb outside an ethanol facility in Illinois.

I tend to actually believe the government's answer on the aviation system. It is so old, and incompetence is usually a better answer than something sinister. But the confluence of events offers people little comfort. No one really trusts the government to be truthful these days.

There are wars and rumors of wars.

Every day someone asks me if I have heard about the Europeans getting on a war footing. The Dutch intend to stress test their grocery stores for shortages. The UK is urging people to prepare for shortages. Today, there will be an emergency broadcast test across radio and television, and some are already speculating that this too is a prelude to something. Podcasters are out selling prepper materials like generators and solar panels, trying to assure you they have insider knowledge that something bad is about to happen, and you should prepare by buying their product or using their discount code.

People are on edge and things seem to be breaking down.

On top of that, in the church, we see the rise of the Christian Nationalists and their coupling with the white nationalists, racists, and antisemites.

3 For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions, 4 and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander off into myths. The Holy Bible: English Standard Version (2 Ti 4:3–4). (2025). Crossway Bibles.

We see people, on a daily basis, doing this. They would rather embrace hateful ideologies that make them feel superior to those around them rather than love their neighbors. There’s a movement afoot to suspect any person who has been to a seminary of being woke or liberal. It is a Maoist ideology breaking out among parts of the Right. Anyone with an education or deep knowledge is suspect. They want the killing fields and struggle sessions as much as the Left does.

My good friend Andrew Walker penned a great piece at the Daily Wire about that racist conference over the weekend of Christian Nationlists. One attack against Andrew is that he cannot be trusted because he teaches in a seminary so he is therefore work. Nevermind his seminary is a bastion of conservative theology and one of the few seminaries recaptured from the Left. To be sure, there are a lot of liberal seminaries, usually called “schools of theology,” but conservative Christians are blessed with some great seminaries grounded in deep theology.

The man who made the argument against Andrew Walker is a noted racialist and antisemite who not only gets his theology wrong but also slanders Christ with his words and deeds. But these people, know nothings, want you to know nothing of deep theology so you can better be manipulated.

Many of them oppose conservative seminaries because those seminaries rebut the idea of the church as a political project; they are desperate for the church to abandon Christ and eternity for the world and the temporary.

We are seeing so many things that point to the reality of the end times, and the pace seems to be quickening. People are falling away from the true church, turning politics into their faith, and twisting the faith of our fathers into their political ideologies. The weather seems weirder now. Hate seems to be festering. Wars seem to be spreading along with rumors of bad things to come. You can feel it all around you. Something is off.

Everyone is unsettled, and we lack the statesmen to reassure us. From the President to the Democrats, the political parties and their leaders are more willing to divide Americans than unite Americans. It is us versus them. Everyone uses the Schmittian “friends v enemies” distinction and justifies a lack of kindness, charity, and grace because we must know what time it is and the other side is evil. Both sides are now very good at declaring the other side evil. Few are really good at extending grace.

Here is what I know to be true.

Worry is a sin, and I cannot control hackers or hacking or computer outages or the weather, so I should not worry about them.

God is sovereign and on the throne, and all things really do work for the good of those called according to His purposes.

I struggle on a daily basis with being content with what I have and live in a regular state of anxiety. “Why pray when I can worry,” is my motto. I have to preach to myself constantly that God is still in control of all things. The sun will come up tomorrow. I cannot change things outside my control, so I should trust in God’s plan.

We are not promised an easy time. In fact, we are guaranteed persecution. I actually think the Christian Nationalists are grasping for a society that has passed them by, and, in their overreach, they will ensure the church is hated, which is even more incentive to love our neighbors and seek the welfare of the communities in which we live, for there we will find our welfare.

I don’t know if we are seeing hacks or just computer failures or incompetence. Having a wife with stage 4 lung cancer for which there is no cure has been a way to teach me to appreciate those things I can control and those things I cannot control and, for the latter, to trust the Lord. I may not get what I want. But I trust He will provide for my needs.

A lot of you are worrying about the future. Right now, at the moment you are reading this, is the closest you will ever come to eternity with God until you pass behind the veil of eternity itself. You should not be so worried about events outside your control and rumors that may or may not be that you cannot find joy in this moment when you are most connected to eternity.

I cannot promise you that all will be as we want. But I can promise you that trusting in the Lord will give you the peace you need to enjoy right now and let God worry about tomorrow.

It may not go as we want it. But it is all going to be okay because God says so. And you may not trust me. But trust God.

No one reading this has been promised a trouble-free life. No one reading this has been promised a long life. But all of us have been promised that God provides for his people. We have been promised Christ. And we have been promised eternity.

So go love the Lord and love your neighbor, and the things you cannot control will sort themselves out.

25 “Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing? 26 Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? 27 And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life? 28 And why are you anxious about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin, 29 yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. 30 But if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is alive and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will he not much more clothe you, O you of little faith? 31 Therefore do not be anxious, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ 32 For the Gentiles seek after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them all. 33 But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. 34 “Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble. The Holy Bible: English Standard Version (Mt 6:25–34). (2025). Crossway Bibles.

A Less Digital Life

My daughter, this weekend, told me she had spent time playing with the radio dial and was amazed by all the radio stations. Her father, we should all note, makes his living with a radio show that broadcasts coast to coast.

My daughter and my son have embraced physical media. My daughter is back to burning CD’s to listen to. My son has a blu-ray player and buys physical discs. Both of them prefer books on printed pages to digital displays.

My kitchen ice maker has wifi. I don’t know why. Some people have internet-connected refrigerators, washers, dryers, and even dishwashers. Why?

Perhaps we should all agree that we have gone too far into a digital life. Analog is less likely to be hacked. Digital may make it easier to control things from afar, but those things can also be hacked from afar. I don’t know that we really need our water supply to be connected to the internet. I know for sure my icemaker connected to wifi is just another potential point of failure.

The kids, not just my kids, are reconnecting to an analog world. Records and record player sales have gone up. Books are back in fashion in some communities. That is a good thing.

I live in a digital world, but I still broadcast across the airwaves. When the Chinese turn off our internet and streaming services, the radio is still going to work. Maybe we should all try to reconnect to the physical world around us and the analog things of life instead of pulling the world from a cloud and our knowledge from the ether. We could all use to unplug and touch some grass.

This all sounds sort of “get off my lawn” of me. But there is something to be said for the real, the analog, and the thing I can touch, feel, control, and actually own. Those things can’t be hacked or deleted. And neither my toilet nor my fridge is spying on me, unlike, quite possibly, my ice maker.

Side Note

Several friends of mine who are deep in the tech industry share a common theory on a lot of the outages happening right now with the banks, United Airlines, etc.

They’re all rushing updates to stop AI bots that work on behalf of consumers. They push out the changes and then, under consumer load, discover a bug that crashes the system. But, to them, it is no coincidence that the industries crashing are the ones rushing to stop AI bots like Muse that work on behalf of consumers. They’re rushing out patches before testing is sufficient. The timing lines up with the rush of companies now suddenly deciding to block Muse, Claude Duet, and other digital assistants.

The FAA stuff really does seem to be equipment and incompetence. This other may very well not be coordinated, but a bunch of like-minded companies all rushing to stop the same thing in a hurry and tripping over themselves.