I think so. For weeks and weeks I have been saying I expected Bush to open up a good size margin. I've been speculating that a lot of the "Anybody But Bush" crowd was undecided or voting for Kerry because they had concerns about Bush.

I've said here repeatedly that if Bush could show he is not a crack-head fundamentalist hell bent on armageddon, he would turn back some of the ABB crowd and pull away from Kerry.

First Time said that had happened and Newsweek shows a 13 point bounce.