Well, I'm looking forward to my trip. I'm heading to Washington this Saturday for a Leadership Institute school on campaign management. I'll head back to Georgia on the 28th.

I'm apprehensive because during the week I'll stay in the Institute's dorms. I haven't done that since college. And I snore so pray for any roommate I might have (I hope not to have one). The first and last weekend I'll get to stay at the Hotel George and the Loews L"Enfant Plaza.

Way cool news is that next Wednesday night I'll be haning out with Ramesh Ponnuru from National Review. We're going to go have a drink. We've been swapping emails for a while and will actually meet in person.