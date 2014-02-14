Washington Hijinks for 02/14/2014
With election season upon us and the Democrats' generic ballot numbers declining, President Obama has done the only thing he could do — delay, again, the employer mandate in Obamacare. The new delay will run until 2016. The delay comes after a Congressi
With election season upon us and the Democrats' generic ballot numbers declining, President Obama has done the only thing he could do — delay, again, the employer mandate in Obamacare. The new delay will run until 2016.
The delay comes after a Congressional Budget Office report found anecdotal evidence of employers already shifting employees to part-time employment. The report also ...
Updated: Fri Feb 14, 2014