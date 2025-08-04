Last week was a restful vacation and it allowed me to do some clear headed thinking. There is much to cover and I’ll do it on the radio today, but I think I want to start this morning with this.

I have, for a number of years, explained the development of social media with Mark 5. In that passage, the demon possessing a man recognizes Jesus, who asks the demon its name. “My name is Legion, for we are many,” the demon responds.

Asking not to be tortured or cast out, Jesus orders the demons into a herd of pigs. The pigs run down the hillside into the water and drown.

Demons, being eternal creatures, left the drown pigs, leaped into the future, and created Twitter. We are watching now, in real time, the demons twist men, turning them away from God, into new demons.

I don’t know Thomas Gebremedhin. He is a Vice President and Executive Editor of Doubleday. Before that, he was an editor at The Atlantic and, before that, a culture editor at the Wall Street Journal.

After a gunman murdered Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner, Gebremedhin reposted the thoughts of an account on Instagram. The account’s name is “Infinite Devil Machine” and Gebremedhin reposted that account’s tweet about Wesley LePanter’s murder that ended with “Rest in piss.”

When a mother and wife is murdered and you hate her because of her job, enough that your thought is “rest in piss,” we are witnesses a person created in the likeness and image of God twisting himself towards Hell.

It happens on the right too. I see plenty of people I know who relish the opportunity to cheer on the misfortunes of their political rivals. I’ve been guilty of it myself and sometimes it feels good even if it is not. But, what is more notable, is that when the bad thing you believe turns out not to be true, you hate that the bad thing is not true or refuse to believe the truth so that they can continue hating. And a lot of people have moved from the former to the latter.

Whether it is making light of Nancy Pelosi’s husband getting attacked or Elizabeth Warren falling over in the Senate, a lot of people on the right are not just laughing, but relishing the misfortunes of others.

Over to you, C. S. Lewis.

Suppose one reads a story of filthy atrocities in the paper. Then suppose that something turns up suggesting that the story might not be quite true, or not quite so bad as it was made out. Is one’s first feeling, ‘Thank God, even they aren’t quite so bad as that,’ or is it a feeling of disappointment, and even a determination to cling to the first story for the sheer pleasure of thinking your enemies as bad as possible? If it is the second then it is, I am afraid, the first step in a process which, if followed to the end, will make us into devils. You see, one is beginning to wish that black was a little blacker. If we give that wish its head, later on we shall wish to see grey as black, and then to see white itself as black. Finally, we shall insist on seeing everything—God and our friends and ourselves included—as bad, and not be able to stop doing it: we shall be fixed for ever in a universe of pure hatred Now a step further. Does loving your enemy mean not punishing him? No, for loving myself does not mean that I ought not to subject myself to punishment—even to death. If you had committed a murder, the right Christian thing to do would be to give yourself up to the police and be hanged. It is, therefore, in my opinion, perfectly right for a Christian judge to sentence a man to death or a Christian soldier to kill an enemy. I always have thought so, ever since I became a Christian, and long before the war, and I still think so now that we are at peace. It is no good quoting ‘Thou shalt not kill.’ There are two Greek words: the ordinary word to kill and the word to murder. And when Christ quotes that commandment He uses the murder one in all three accounts, Matthew, Mark, and Luke. And I am told there is the same distinction in Hebrew. All killing is not murder any more than all sexual intercourse is adultery. When soldiers came to St John the Baptist asking what to do, he never remotely suggested that they ought to leave the army: nor did Christ when He met a Roman sergeant-major—what they called a centurion. The idea of the knight—the Christian in arms for the defence of a good cause—is one of the great Christian ideas. War is a dreadful thing, and I can respect an honest pacifist, though I think he is entirely mistaken. What I cannot understand is this sort of semi-pacifism you get nowadays which gives people the idea that though you have to fight, you ought to do it with a long face and as if you were ashamed of it. It is that feeling that robs lots of magnificent young Christians in the Services of something they have a right to, something which is the natural accompaniment of courage—a kind of gaiety and wholeheartedness. I have often thought to myself how it would have been if, when I served in the First World War, I and some young German had killed each other simultaneously and found ourselves together a moment after death. I cannot imagine that either of us would have felt any resentment or even any embarrassment. I think we might have laughed over it. I imagine somebody will say, ‘Well, if one is allowed to condemn the enemy’s acts, and punish him, and kill him, what difference is left between Christian morality and the ordinary view?’ All the difference in the world. Remember, we Christians think man lives for ever. Therefore, what really matters is those little marks or twists on the central, inside part of the soul which are going to turn it, in the long run, into a heavenly or a hellish creature. We may kill if necessary, but we must not hate and enjoy hating. We may punish if necessary, but we must not enjoy it. In other words, something inside us, the feeling of resentment, the feeling that wants to get one’s own back, must be simply killed. I do not mean that anyone can decide this moment that he will never feel it any more. That is not how things happen. I mean that every time it bobs its head up, day after day, year after year, all our lives long, we must hit it on the head. It is hard work, but the attempt is not impossible. Even while we kill and punish we must try to feel about the enemy as we feel about ourselves—to wish that he were not bad, to hope that he may, in this world or another, be cured: in fact, to wish his good. That is what is meant in the Bible by loving him: wishing his good, not feeling fond of him nor saying he is nice when he is not. I admit that this means loving people who have nothing lovable about them. But then, has oneself anything lovable about it? You love it simply because it is yourself. God intends us to love all selves in the same way and for the same reason: but He has given us the sum ready worked out in our own case to show us how it works. We have then to go on and apply the rule to all the other selves. Perhaps it makes it easier if we remember that that is how He loves us. Not for any nice, attractive qualities we think we have, but just because we are the things called selves. For really there is nothing else in us to love: creatures like us who actually find hatred such a pleasure that to give it up is like giving up beer or tobacco.

A lot of people, on the left and right, have, through social media, begun to enjoy hating. They find virtue in their hatred of others and, should you dare be friends with those they hate, they will hate you too — judging you not pure enough, not righteous enough, and not committed enough to the cause.

Should you dare speak truth that contradicts the hate, you will be condemned.

What you are watching is people turning into little devils before your eyes. Be mindful of it, lest it happen to you. And how do you know it is happening to you? If your first thought is that someone with whom you vehemently disagree is an enemy, you should rethink it. But if your second thought is hoping for something bad to happen to that person or relishing when it does, you may have slipped a few steps closer to damnation.

All of us are sinners and sometimes we cannot help but take pleasure in the bad thing happening to the bad person. But if every person with whom we are opposed is bad, with no mind towards our own depravity and sin, we should guard our hearts because some force, some evil, or some sin is beginning to twist us.

Reacting to a mother gunned down with “rest in piss” is a sure sign of depravity. But so too is the constant relish of harm to those with whom we have mere political disagreement. Of greater alarm must be for those who have decided one cannot be pure if one dares forge ties to those with whom we disagree. Worst of all is to anchor oneself in a hatred based on a lie and to hate the truth that exposes the lie.

Social media is making many devils from those who worship politics and we are watching it, across the political spectrum, in real time.