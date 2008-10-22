Washing Evelyn's hair is the equivalent of waterboarding her in her mind.

After the water boarding tonight, she demanded chocolate milk, which I readily obliged.

I then went downstairs leaving her to her own devices in the bathtub only to hear a very dramatic flailing in the tub and then silence.

I jumped up and called out to her to see if she was okay and only heard what was best described as some sort of moan.

I called out again and got an "uh-huh" but it was muffled.

So I ran upstairs to make sure she was okay.

She was laying back in the tub with the sippy cup of chocolate milk balanced on her face, sucking it down as quickly as possible. She popped right up, took the tip of the cup out of her mouth and said, "Oh daddy this is so good."