The AJC's Political Insider looks at a Newt run for President.

We're getting ahead of ourselves, we know. But this talk of Newt Gingrich as an '08 Republican presidential candidate made us curious whether Georgia could â€” or would â€” still claim him as a favorite son.

It doesn't appear that he qualifies. A check with the secretary of state's office showed that Gingrich hasn't voted in Georgia since November 2000. Newt hasn't lived down here in a while and we' ve all moved on. He should too.