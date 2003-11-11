We forget more easily than the Europeans that the guns fell silient at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, ending World War One.

We suffered -- boy did we suffer. But, we didn't suffer like the Europeans. We had to wait until WWI for that.

I forgot today was Veterans Day here. That, I think, is part of the problem. We have Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Neither has a great bit of meaning for the current generation. History is not well taught. We forget about 11-11-11 85 years ago. We have a new 11.

All in all, though, we should remember Armistice Day. We should remember that it was a shallow victory no one was happy with. And we should remember that it caused a second war to end all wars.

In this current war, we should harness the lessons of the past and remember that we will have no victory unless it is a total victory and we will have no peace unless we are willing to rebuild and reform.