We forget more easily than
We forget more easily than the Europeans that the guns fell silient at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, ending World War One.
We suffered -- boy did we suffer. But, we didn't suffer like the Europeans. We had to wait until WWI for that.
I forgot today was Veterans Day here. That, I think, is part of the problem. We have Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Neither has a great bit of meaning for the current generation. History is not well taught. We forget about 11-11-11 85 years ago. We have a new 11.
All in all, though, we should remember Armistice Day. We should remember that it was a shallow victory no one was happy with. And we should remember that it caused a second war to end all wars.
In this current war, we should harness the lessons of the past and remember that we will have no victory unless it is a total victory and we will have no peace unless we are willing to rebuild and reform.