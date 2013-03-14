We Have a Pope
I’m a Presbyterian, but I’d like to congratulate my Catholic friends on their new Pope Francis. He’s from Argentina and chose a whole new name for Pope. He’s already being attacked by lefties for allegedly handing over commies t...
I’m a Presbyterian, but I’d like to congratulate my Catholic friends on their new Pope Francis. He’s from Argentina and chose a whole new name for Pope. He’s already being attacked by lefties for allegedly handing over commies to the right wing junta back in the day. If you think this attack on him makes him more awesome, I’ve learned today that it means you | Read More »