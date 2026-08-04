I want to walk you through a set of stories that on the surface have nothing to do with each other, and then I want to show you that they are all the same story. They are the story of a country that used to build things and has decided, slowly and without ever quite admitting it, that building things is too hard.

Start with the missiles. Congressman Mike Turner was on television talking about the ongoing effort to let Ukraine license our Patriot technology and build the missiles themselves, because missile technology is proliferating around the world and defensive technology has to proliferate right along with it. He is right about that. The most powerful, most advanced country in the history of the world is looking at handing another nation the recipe for our best defensive weapon because we cannot make enough of them ourselves. Think about how strange that is. We are not talking about sharing a burden with an ally. We are talking about outsourcing the manufacturing of American security because our own industrial base cannot keep up.

And here is the thing that ought to keep you up at night. Ukraine is a country at war. Ukraine gets bombed every single day. Every night Russian missiles come down on Ukrainian civilians, not soldiers, civilians in their homes. And that country, under those conditions, is out-producing us on drones. I read this morning, and I will be honest with you that I read it on the internet so hold me loosely to the exact number, that Ukraine builds more drones in a month than the United States has in its entire arsenal. We have something like ten thousand drones. They build them by the hundreds of thousands a month. A nation being bombed daily is manufacturing faster than the nation that is not being touched. That should embarrass every single one of us.

So why can we not do it?

For years we told ourselves the problem was consolidation, that we let the defense contractors merge until there were only a handful left, and that is why the supply dried up. I think we misdiagnosed it. The consolidation was not the disease. The consolidation was the immune response. We spent decades strangling these companies with labor rules and unions and federal regulation and state regulation on top of that, and the only way they survived was to grow a thicker neck so the hands around their throat could not quite close. And we are still squeezing.

On top of that we treat the defense industrial base as a jobs program. A congressman wants a base in his district and a contractor in his district because it employs his people, and somewhere along the way the point stopped being to build the weapon and started being to keep the payroll. You cannot run an arsenal that way. You certainly cannot deter Iran that way. The president keeps going back and forth with Iran, tit for tat, in part because we simply do not have the defensive missile capacity to do anything bolder, and now our own commanders are warning that we may not have enough to protect our allies either. We have boxed ourselves in, and we did it with paperwork.

Now take a completely different story that is really the same story. Lake Mead, the giant reservoir out west that the Hoover Dam created, has dropped so low that we are staring at the real possibility that the Hoover Dam can no longer generate power. Read that twice. One of the monuments to American ambition, a dam that a Depression-era country threw up across a canyon because it decided it would, is running short of the water it needs to keep the lights on. Millions of people in the Las Vegas Valley and all down the Colorado River are looking at running out of water and running out of power at the same time.

Why do we not build a desalination plant on the Pacific and pump the water inland to refill Lake Mead?