A year or so ago, then Politico reporter Heidi Przybyla beclowned herself on MSNBC, claiming Christian Nationalists, not Christians, believed our rights come from God, not government.

Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Robert Livingston, Roger Sherman, and Ben Franklin were, apparently, Christian Nationalists.

It seemed a one-off thing said by an idiot.

Now comes Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, who served as the 70th Governor of Virginia. He is apparently unaware that the second Governor of Virginia penned this line:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Except you know and I know that Tim Kaine, who went to a Catholic high school, then the University of Missouri, before graduating from Harvard Law School, actually does know the Declaration of Independence.

Some of you will want to doubt it because he is a Democrat, but deep down, every single person reading this right now knows that Thomas Jefferson’s successor in office knows what Thomas Jefferson wrote.

Kaine once called the Declaration of Independence a “remarkable document” and said in his 2016 Democratic National Convention speech that “Thomas declared all men equal,” citing Thomas Jefferson’s words in the Declaration.

But Kaine wanted to discredit a conservative nominee, so he, like Przybyla, beclowned himself.

I could write a dissertation on natural rights, divine providence, etc. But others have, and y’all don’t need it.

Let me just make a few basic points.

First, I get flak, even from some of you, for criticizing my own side. But I think it is necessary that we hold our own side accountable and police our side, lest the voters do it for us at the ballot box. Notice the silence from Democrats on what Kaine said. Likewise, some progressive pundits and “deep thinkers” have, instead, doubled down on Kaine’s comments.

James Surowiecki, a pseudo-intellectual of the left, wants us to know “God” is not in the Constitution. He’s doing a three-card monte with American jurisprudence and history because one cannot get to the Constitution with the foundation of the Declaration of Independence. He can argue about the deist Founders, as he so chooses, but it is a matter of historical fact that even the deists believed in a God who started up all things like winding a clock, and natural law was one of the things that God created.

Second, this is why the right must be careful. Some argue that illegal aliens possess no rights when they come here. But if God is the provider of natural rights, the government ensures those rights for all, not just citizens. It is actually something on which the Left has backed themselves into a corner. If, as Tim Kaine says, the government provides all the rights by law, illegal aliens forfeit a lot of claims under the law. Kaine’s argument undermines many of the arguments he and his side make in defense of the care of illegal aliens.

Lastly, it is notable how quiet the American press is on this. I don’t expect them to say anything. They are on the left and defend the left. But this is just a reminder not just of press biases, but also the disdain of the left in general to the idea of God, providence, and natural law. That puts the progressives distinctly opposed to the Founders and, frankly, the idea of America.

In fact, ironically, as more and more on the right pivot to claiming the United States was not founded on an idea, but as a blood and soil country, the Left cannot respond in defense of the American idea and ideal if it rejects the founding ideal, which is that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Over to you, Matt Walsh:

BlueSky Brain is a real thing. From a leftwing reporter at Politico to a successor to Thomas Jefferson’s office, they are unwilling to give a fair reading of history, and the press will refuse accountability because the BlueSky hive mind insists the Founders are bad, the country is inherently racist, and God talk is just for Christian Nationalists.

Even Barack Obama would reference God’s role in the history of the nation. The Democrats have moved further left than him.

Jobs Jobs Jobs

Today at 8:30 a.m., we are going to get the first jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics since Trump fired the head of the department.

This is going to be comedy gold.

If the report is good, Democrats will claim the data cannot be trusted.

If the report is bad, Democrats will insist this is from Trump’s own department, and they will start a dead pool on whoever the temporary head is.

The level of press distrust in the data will depend on how good the report looks for the economy — the better it is, the more doubts will be sown.

There is no way the data is not politicized disproportionately to what it claims, and any revisions to prior data will just be an additional punchline.

This is the byproduct of the decision to fire the head of BLS.

That Talking Point

I cannot explain to you how much I loathe it when people say Second Amendment supporters are bought and paid for by the gun industry as a way to immediately discredit those members of Congress who oppose gun control.

“He’s bought and paid for by the NRA.” No, he actually believes in the Second Amendment.

It is the lowest common denominator talking point designed to persuade people on the left who pride themselves on critical thinking, but who don’t actually do it.

“He took money from Big Pharma,” is the same thing.

If you find Big Pharma donations discrediting to a politician, I guess we should stop listening to Republicans who oppose gun control. They all got money from gun manufacturers. It must be an op. Everything is an op these days, some believe.

Big Pharma has saved more lives than anyone or any group that attacks them. Big Pharma is not perfect. They’re an enterprise staffed 100% by sinners, just like every other entity. But my Lord, there are some shallow thinkers intent on discrediting Big Pharma because the hive mind of the internet has brainwashed them.

Someone online last night declared that in 100 years, Big Pharma had never cured anything. That person will never get smallpox, polio, or, in the United States and most other countries, malaria. The HPV vaccine has wiped out cervical cancer in several nations, and that is one of the vaccines I think should not be mandated. A pill developed by a pharmaceutical company has turned my wife’s incurable and fatal cancer into a chronic illness to be managed.

I interviewed an eleven-year-old last month who was born with sickle cell anemia, a painful blood disorder that disproportionately affects the black community. Thanks to government funded medical research, stem cell transplants, and Big Pharma, the 11-year-old is now free of that blood disorder.

Spare me your contempt of an industry that cured an 11-year-old of what would otherwise be a chronically painful and potentially fatal disorder. It’s not perfect, but we’re better off with Big Pharma. We can debate reforms, but villifying an entire industry that has saved so many lives is, in my book, another form of evil. The gates of Hell will not prevail against the church. On the left, Satan has convinced people to sterilize themselves or their kids, if not abort them, to limit the potential number in the church. On the right, Satan has convinced people to stop trusting science and medicine and use pseudoscience instead of medicine to limit the potential number in the church. Here, would like like some frankincense essential oil instead of the polio vaccine?

No one and no industry is perfect, but I challenge you to look that 11-year-old in the eyes and tell him Big Pharma is bad. Or look my wife in the eyes and do the same.

At this point, I feel compelled to say I have not gotten money from Big Pharma because the nuts will otherwise insist I did, which I didn’t. They don’t even advertise on my radio show.

“It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer, or the baker that we expect our dinner, but from their regard to their own interest.” — Adam Smith, The Wealth of Nations