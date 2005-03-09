We have made it to Prague. It is below freezing and snowing outside. It is 6pm here, 6 hours ahead of the East Coast.

The flight from Atlanta was bad. It just further solidifies in my mind that Air France is one of the worst airlines in the world. Christy had an aisle and we asked to be moved to a bulkhead, given her condition. They moved us and the seat was broken so they moved us again. We sat in the 24th row, with no window, no airflow, and Christy had the seat up against what should have been the window. For 8 hours we sweated, got to Paris 20 minutes late and had to race to our next flight which left about 30 minutes late. Then we hit rush hour traffic in Prague.

We're in the hotel now. Christy is asleep and I am soon to be.